As Christmas party week kicks in emergency service workers are asking to be treated with respect, in the face of a continued rise in assaults.

There were 1,421 assaults in the six-month period between January – June 2022, up from 1,396 in the same period last year, representing a 1.8% increase, new figures have revealed.

Assaults ranged from slapping, scratching, spitting and verbal abuse to punching, biting, kicking and head-butting.

Seven incidents involved a weapon, and more than a quarter of assaults resulted in injury.

The figures revealed that the monthly average assaults increased from 233 in the 12 months to June 2021, to 241 in the 12 months to June 2022, demonstrating a year-on-year rise of 3.4%.

Assaults on emergency service workers are still increasing. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Offenders aged 26-35 account for the highest portion of offending at 23.6 per cent and Friday and Saturday nights present the highest number of emergency worker assaults, accounting for 26.2 percent of incidents in the first six months of 2022. Alcohol intoxication continues to present as the largest impact factor, applying to a quarter of incidents.

Jason Killens, Chief Executive of the Welsh Ambulance Service, said: “The run-up to Christmas means more people are out enjoying the revelry, and with alcohol consumption comes an increase in assaults, both physical and verbal.

“There were 77 verbal attacks alone on our ambulance control room staff in the first six months of the year.

“We know it’s distressing when you’re waiting for help, but abusing our call handlers is not the answer – if anything, it could potentially delay help.

“And on the road, crews might have no choice but to leave a scene if their safety is compromised, and that’s not helpful for anyone, especially the patient.

“Emergency workers are normal human beings just trying to do a job – they’re there to help you, so give them the credit and respect they deserve.”

Assaults on police accounted for 70.8 per cent of the total number in the six-month reporting period.

Jeremy Vaughan, Chief Constable at South Wales Police, said: “I would like you to join me in condemning violence against our emergency service workers.

“Policing is a challenging and sometimes dangerous job.

“My officers come to work to serve and protect our communities every day.

“No-one should come to work with the fear of being assaulted.

“Assaults on police officers continue to be the most prevalent amongst emergency workers; this is completely unacceptable.

“As we enter the Christmas period, all of our emergency service workers will be working tirelessly and missing out on time with their loved ones, so I ask you to please respect and support them as they work to keep Wales safe.”

Although fewer in number – 27 incidents over the six-month period – assaults on fire service colleagues included an incident at a playground where a youth spat at a firefighter.

Roger Thomas, Chief Fire Officer at Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said: “It is disgraceful that people attack emergency service workers whilst they are working hard to protect communities and save lives and properties.

“Attacks of this nature may result in physical injury, damage to life-saving vehicles and equipment and also impacts negatively on the mental health of our staff. “Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service takes a zero-tolerance approach to physical threats and attacks towards our staff.”

Judith Paget, Chief Executive of NHS Wales, added: “Our emergency workers provide life-saving and life-changing care every day in often difficult circumstances.

“Any form of attack on our emergency workers is completely unacceptable.”