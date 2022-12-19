The Celtic Freeport bid has been hitting the news pages for several months, yet many remain unsure of what this ‘industrial renaissance’ between the ports of Milford Haven and Port Talbot means.

This week the bid developers have outlined ten major benefits which they believe the investment corridor will create with its estimated 16,000 new jobs and £5.5bn of new inward investment all based on green energy developments. These will comprise fuel terminals, a power station and a hydrogen fuel innovation.

The ten major Celtic Freeport benefits are:

• The creation of 16,000 new high quality, green jobs

• Green skills opportunities for future generations. These will range from welders to data scientists and all are expected to be well paid, long-term roles underpinned by fair working practices and inclusive workplaces.

• Two expanded green energy ports to unlock the £54 billion floating offshore wind (FLOW) industry, from manufacturing, installation and maintenance.

• Wales ‘global first mover’ advantage in a new form of clean, reliable energy with strengthened export and supply chain opportunities.

• The re-positioning of the Welsh steel industry by driving forward the development of the vast FLOW opportunity using steel made at Port Talbot.

• Enhancing the attractiveness of south west Wales with a £5.5 billion inward investment package in modern, green technologies.

• The decarbonisation of Wales’ primary industrial cluster which will make a major contribution to the national net zero carbon emissions targets.

• An innovation boost in clean energy technologies such as wave and tidal, hydrogen and other sustainable fuels.

• Enhanced domestic energy supply and security.

• A local legacy channel to invest in future skills, innovation and local projects through a dedicated £500 million fund.

The Celtic Freeport is backed by a public-private consortium, whose partners include Associated British Ports, Neath Port Talbot Council, Pembrokeshire County Council and the Port of Milford Haven, alongside many other public, private, academic and social partners.

Roger Maggs MBE, Chair of the consortium, said: “Together, these key players combine to create a compelling proposition for an integrated, multi-purpose freeport for Wales.

“The Celtic Freeport consortium also provides access to a huge development footprint, a skilled workforce and a network of local, regional and global partners capable of enabling the rapid growth of the floating offshore wind sector and a flourishing hydrogen economy in Wales.

“This could completely regenerate the economies of south and west Wales and beyond and the prospect of exporting floating wind and other green technologies developed here could add to this transformational effect.”

The Welsh and UK Governments will name the successful bidder in the race to host Wales’s first freeport in early 2023.