A PEMBROKESHIRE home with stunning views over Fishguard Bay has been sold.

Paul Fosh Auctions, based in Newport, east Wales, auctioned off Rawcliffe, a three-bedroom detached seaside house in Goodwick, earlier this month with a guide price of £150,000+.

The property, which is set in its own grounds at the front, side and rear of the building and comes complete with a garage was sold by the auctioneers for £165,000.

Rawcliffe does need some TLC to restore it to its former glory, but it also has the prospect of creating a new building in the adjacent land – subject to planning permission being gained, should that be something of interest to the new owners.

Sean Roper, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said: "There was a far bit of interest in this property ahead of the online auction. The fabulous views of Fishguard Bay, straight from the front of Rawcliffe, were surely worth the guide price alone. This awesome house will make a magical detached family home once it's refurbished.

"The prospect of being able to build on the large adjoining plot, subject to obtaining planning permission, makes this a compelling property for those looking for a large slice of west Wales life and among the best maritime locations Pembrokeshire has to offer."

