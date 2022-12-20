A major High Street retailer may be forced to pull out of Pembrokeshire as it goes into administration nationwide.

Fashion and home retailer M&Co has announced that all of its 170 stores would be put under threat.

Its stores include Tenby, where M&Co has been a prominent part of the High Street scene since April 2017.

The company came to the town to take over the majority of the premises occupied by the family business T.P. Hughes & Son, which had been trading since 1902.

The store escaped the axe in 2020 when the company, which has its headquarters in Scotland, shut 47 of its shops during a restructuring of the business.

The building in Tenby High Street has been occupied by retail for 120 years. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

M&Co stores up and down the country have been posting on Facebook: "To all our amazing customers, this is not an easy message to convey..

"M&Co have entered into administration as of the 9th December 2022.

We are hoping for a positive outcome and that our lovely shops will be saved."

Similar 'Everything Must Go! Store Closing' signs have appeared in all the threatened stories.

If M&Co shuts, it will be the third blow to Tenby's High Street in months.

The town's branch of Barclay's bank closed last month, followed swiftly by an announcement from HSBC they will be leaving Tenby next year.

Gavin Park, M&Co's joint administrator, said: “Like many retailers, the company has experienced a sharp rise in its input costs, which has coincided with a decline in consumer confidence leading to trading challenges.

"Despite a very loyal customer base, particularly in local markets, and a well-recognised brand, the current economic outlook has placed increasing pressure on the company’s cash position.

"No immediate redundancies have been made and the joint administrators are now exploring a potential sale of the business in an accelerated timeframe, during which time the company will continue to trade from its stores and website."