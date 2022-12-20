A donation by Valero Pembroke Refinery to one of Pembrokeshire’s leading charities will make a ‘huge difference to lots of people over the festive period’.

Valero has donated £10,000 to Pembrokeshire Foodbank which runs foodbanks throughout the county to support families and individuals in need.

Demand for the service, that provides food parcels and hygiene products, has soared in recent times with the charity dealing with close on double the number of calls it normally would. Ordinarily it would prepare 60 parcels a week but is now distributing with almost 120.

Typically, a food parcel lasts seven days and comprises items such as breakfast cereals, soup, pasta, rice, pasta sauce, tinned beans, tinned meat, tinned vegetables, tinned fruit, tea or coffee, biscuits and snacks.

The charity works with local agencies such as Citizens Advice, housing support officers, children’s centres, health visitors and social services to provide the most appropriate help for the people’s circumstances.

Valero’s contribution will help ensure that more of these parcels can be produced at a time when people need them most.

“We’re genuinely overwhelmed by Valero’s donation,” said Pembrokeshire Foodbank manager, Ian Watling.

“The cost of living crisis is making it more difficult for everyone and this donation will ensure that we can help that those at a time of the year when those that need it most are hit the hardest.

“Over the past few months we’ve been busier than ever across the county’s five centres and Valero’s generosity will help us deal with an expected rise in referrals over the Christmas period and into the New Year.

“We are so grateful for the heartfelt support Valero gives to multiple charities across the county, but especially for this very kind donation to us.

“It really will go towards supporting Pembrokeshire people at this extremely difficult time for so many people. We are proud to be able to help, but we wish we weren't needed.”

General manager for Valero’s Pembroke Refinery, Mark Phair added: “We are all feeling the pinch of the cost of living crisis and some are feeling it more than others. Valero is embedded within the community and we believe that no-one should go hungry at any time of year, least of all Christmas.

“Fortunately, we’re in a position to help the charity and this donation will help ease the burden a little on them to allow them to continue the great work they do.”