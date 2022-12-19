When former New York-based dancer Rachel Shiamh moved to north Pembrokeshire, her aim was to live a simple life that ran in harmony with the nature around her.

Her first home was a little shed tucked away in a deciduous woodland in St Dogmaels. She carried water from a local spring, her light came from candles, she cooked on a little gas stove and she used a compost loo.

And Rachel began to love this existence.

Eventually she realised that the shed was becoming too small and so she built a straw extension onto it with the hep of friends and volunteers.

And from this very humble beginning, she built what has since become an iconic home winnng the Grand Designs eco-house award in 2008 and this week, the Airbnb Most Sustainable Host award.

"Rachel is passionate about connecting busy people with a slower pace of life and providing them with an inspiring place to rest, heal and rejuvenate," commented an Airbnb spokesperson after this week’s announcement was made.

“She aims to show how small ethical changes can help make life more sustainable for everyone.”

The view across the Teifi estuary (Image: Airbnb)

Rachel’s straw bale home has no timber frame. The structure is made from straw bales which have been pegged with hazel sticks and the property was the first two-storey load bearing straw bale house in the UK.

As building got underway back in 2003, it soon became obvious that the best way to get materials to the house was via mule along the woodland path.

The straw build exterior (Image: Airbnb)

More than 200 dedicated volunteers and workers helped complete the low-impact house using 350 straw bales and the project took four years to complete.

It is off-grid and is powered entirely by the sun and wind, with a rainwater harvesting system, and serves as an example for living lightly and sustainably.

Downstairs is a large open-plan kitchen and living room with a wood stove which heats the whole house.

A pantry and ceramic eco-cooler keeps produce cool while a downstairs bathroom is in a rounded stone turret with a sunken bath and a rainwater harvested toilet. Water is solar heated and back boiler heated in the winter.

The house offers a long conservatory to enjoy the stunning Teifi estuary views.

Upstairs offers a beautiful and spacious open plan room which serves as a luxury bedroom and studio for a couple or a space for family or occasionally a retreat space for a group of up to eight with low futon style beds.

The large attic bedroom is an extra room with a double mattress and space for more and is accessible by ladder.