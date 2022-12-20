PARENTS are being warned about the dangers of certain toys this Christmas after a child from south Wales nearly died.

Public Health Wales has issued a warning relating to toys with mini magnets in after Jude, a five-year-old, swallowed 52 magnets from a toy.

Jude, who is usually an energetic child, began having what seemed like recurring sickness bugs so mum Lyndsey took him to the doctor where he was diagnosed with a virus.

The bouts continued for several weeks and one night, Ms Foley took her son to A&E as he was in a lot of pain. Nothing abnormal was found during the physical examination or blood tests.

However, when doctors scanned his stomach, they found what initially looked like a necklace, and discovered that he had 52 magnetic balls stuck together in a ring in his bowel.

Ms Foley said she had bought the magnetic beads toy for her eight-year-old daughter Poppy.

The toys are popular with children, with a variety of videos on YouTube showing how you can make shapes, objects and houses with the tiny magnetic balls.

Doctors spent seven hours carrying out emergency surgery, cutting Jude’s bowel in five places, to remove the trapped magnets and removing his appendix which had been joined to his bowel by a magnet.

After a week in bed, Jude began making a good recovery.

Public Health Wales has urged people to think before buying products containing mini magnets and button batteries for children.

“It was lucky that he was operated on that night, or it could have been fatal. You don’t expect something so bad to happen from a child’s toy,” said Ms Foley, from Merthyr Tydfil.

Mini magnets and button batteries can cause serious internal injuries if swallowed. Multiple magnets can stick together which results in the need for major abdominal surgery.

Public Health Wales said that studies showed in around 40 per cent of cases, children swallow the items without anyone noticing and in some cases, the child doesn’t initially show any symptoms.

Sarah Jones, consultant in environmental public health, said: “We are asking parents to think carefully before buying products containing magnets and button batteries for children.

“Mini magnet toys don’t make good stocking fillers. They should always be stored out of the reach of small children.

"Similar dangers come from children swallowing button batteries too.

"Parents should make sure the button battery compartment is properly closed and secure on all toys before giving them to children.”