A Pembrokeshire restaurant which won Good Food Guide acclaim in its first year of trading is planning to move its location from village to town.
Matt Powell’s Annwn, established in an old potting shed in Lawrenny, closed last month with the hope that it could re-open in a new venue.
Now the former HSBC bank in the centre of Narberth has been identified to re-house Annwn and a planning applicatioin has just been submitted to Pembrokeshire County Council for a change of use of the premises to a restaurant.
The application for the propery at 1 Market Square – which has been empty since the bank departed in 2018 - is being made on behalf of Mr Powell by Hayston Developments & Planning of Johnston.
The proposal is to create a restaurant and cafe with private/fine dining option in the first floor mezzanine area.
The planning company has told Pembrokeshire County Council: "The client seeks to re-locate their successful bespoke restaurant Annwn from their current location in Lawrenny as the current lease will expire.
"Matt’s main ethos is about sourcing as much of his ingredients as he can himself from his garden and by foraging along the Pembrokeshire coastline.
"Matt’s love of foraging and the natural environment is at the heart of his food creations and wishes this to continue in these new and expanded premises."
The application states that the only significant changes to the property which reflect the change of use from a former bank to a restaurant/cafe is the installation of an air extraction cowl which is screened from everyone due to the nature of it being located on a flat roof rear element to the building.
