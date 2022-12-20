The future of a major Haverfordwest business hangs in the balance, after Shaws the Drapers stores were ordered to sell all existing stock before Christmas.

Managers of the family-run company have admitted that the company must change in order to survive.

It is understood that new stock will be ordered until a reorganisation of the company gets underway.

The business, which was established in 1916 and is thought to have around 150 staff, is a fixture on many high streets.

It has 28 stores listed on its website, with 15 in Wales including the Haverfordwest branch on Castle Square and another store in Carmarthen.

A letter has now been sent to all members of staff saying that current trading conditions are 'very challenging' and that 'we are likely to need to make some changes to the business in the new year'.

The letter also explains that no stock will be ordered to the warehouse before any of the changes are agreed.

There is currently no mention of store closures or job losses.

Meanwhile the company has confirmed its intention is to ‘carry on as normal’ despite the uncertainty which staff are facing.

Shelves are currently depleted of stock and staff are unable to offer reassurance to their questioning customers about what the future may hold.

“All we’re asking for is clarity,” commented one of the staff members.

“Loyal customers are asking us what’s going on but we haven’t got any answers for them. It’s such a shame."

It is understood that Shaws, whose products include textiles, wool, curtains and household bedding, has set up a free confidential helpline for worried members of staff.