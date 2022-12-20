Deserving members of the community got a lovely pre-Christmas surprise this weekend when surprise hampers were delivered to their doors.

Fishguard and District Round Table delivered three dozen Christmas hampers around Fishguard, Goodwick, Letterston, Dinas, Newport, Wolfscastle, Trecwn and Trefin.

Hamper recipients were delighted with the surprise deliveries after they had been secretly nominated by friends or family.

Fishguard and District Round Table braved the bitter weather and gave up their Sunday to deliver the 36 hampers.

The Round Table normally delivers around 20-25 hampers but in the light of this year’s difficult climate decided to hand out a few more.

“We headed out in the howling wind and bouncing rain, it was worth it to see the reaction of some of the recipients,” said a Round Table spokesperson.

“Thanks for all of the nominations, we had so many this year, that in the end we had to do more than ever, and still had to leave some out.

“Sorry if we couldn’t deliver to yours, remind us next time, and we will do our best to put you at the top of the list.”

The round table thanked West Street sweets, Morrisons, Naturals, Tesco Express Goodwick, Vincent Davies and the Gateway Club and all the people that helped to supply the boxes.

The hampers were also helped by donations from the funeral in 2022 of the late Devna Johnson.

They also benefitted from a donation from Sheila Fowler wife of ex-round tabler Billy Fowler.

Billy died 20 years ago this month and is remembered as a keen rower, an active round table member and a brilliant history teacher at Fishguard school.

“Thanks to you all,” said the spokesperson. “From all at Fishguard Round Table, we wish you all a very merry Christmas.”