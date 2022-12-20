Police have confirmed that a man has been charged with driving without due care and attention and failing to provide a breath specimen, following a crash between a car and a building at Union Hill, Haverfordwest.

Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that they attended the collision at Union Hill, Haverfordwest in the early hours of Saturday, December 17 and that a vehicle had collided with a property.

The road was closed and reopened at 2.30am.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service also attended the incident.

Firefighters were called to Quay Street, Haverfordwest just after midnight on Saturday, December 16.

Crews from Haverfordwest attended the collision which involved one private motor vehicle.

A fire service spokesperson said that one person had ‘self-extracted from the vehicle’ and was taken to hospital by family members.

Fire crews left the scene shortly before 1am on Saturday morning.

Police said that the driver had been bailed to attend court in due course.