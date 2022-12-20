A man who overturned his car on Milford Haven’s Mount Estate after drinking five pints of lager has appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates for sentencing.

Pleading guilty to the charge of drink driving before town magistrates on Tuesday was Hayden Dimond, 28, of Hawthorn Path, Milford Haven.

Magistrates heard that at around 9.15pm on November 13, police were alerted via a 999 call that a Suzuki Swift had crashed on its side on Woodland Drive.

The defendant was seen leaving the vehicle carrying a young child and walking towards an adjacent woodland.

When Dimond, a father of three, was apprehended by police officers, he admitted ‘losing control of the vehicle’. He also confessed to having drunk five pints of lager.

Crown Prosecutor Ann Griffiths informed magistrates that the unidentified occupants of the vehicle had left the scene by the time the police had arrived.

“So passengers were being carried in the vehicle and a child was with him when he was stopped by police,” she said.

Dimond was represented in court by Mr Tom Lloyd who said his client was unable to work after breaking his back in an accident in 2019.

“He’s so disappointed at himself, not because of the impact it’s going to have on him, but the impact it’s going to have on his young children,” he said.

For the offence Dimond was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

He was disqualified from driving for 18 months however this will be reduced by 18 weeks following Dimond's decision to complete a drink drive awareness course by December 14, 2023.