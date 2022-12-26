A Pembrokeshire conservation charity will celebrate two decades of recording and educating in 2023 and plans to start the new year with a whale of a time.

Sea Trust, which is based in Goodwick’s Ocean Lab, will have been running for two decades in 2023.

During this time Sea Trust has recorded more Minke whales in the Irish Sea, more Risso’s dolphins, more common dolphins, more porpoises and quite a few bottlenose dolphins.

In fact, Sea Trust has contributed over 90 per cent of all the offshore cetacean records held by the West Wales Biodiversity Record Centre and the National Biodiversity Network.

This is due to its work of the last two decades; recording cetaceans all year round thanks to its hard-working staff, interns and volunteers.

Sea Trust will start 2023 the way it means to carry on, with its New Year’s Day annual Porpoise Watch.

The watch will take place at Strumble Head observatory at 2pm on January 1, finishing at 3.30pm.

“Come and Join us and be a part of our history,” said the charity’s founder Cliff Benson.

“Bring binoculars, warm clothes, hot drinks and begin the new year with a porpoise.”