AN IDYLLIC cottage in Pembrokeshire has sold at auction for more than the guide price.

Paul Fosh Auctions sold the three-bedroom period property in Cosheston, Pembroke Dock, earlier this month for £275,000.

Carpenter’s Arms on Point Lane is a double-fronted cottage which contains three reception rooms, fitted kitchen and shower room and is on a large plot of land.

Sean Roper, of Newport, Gwent-based Paul Fosh Auctions who listed the property for a guide price of £230,000, said: “The property, which will be lived in by the new owners, sits on a mature plot with an excellent large garden to the rear, side driveway providing ample off-road parking and access to the rear.

“The charming and popular village of Cosheston, situated on an inlet of the Daugleddau Estuary, offers a well-regarded village pub/restaurant, primary school and is within a short drive to the outstanding coastal village of Saundersfoot and Tenby.

"The property is in need of improvement but offers excellent potential for the owners to make their mark, adding their unique stamp on this awesome piece of history. Detached properties like this and with such huge potential in the village of Cosheston are rarely available. It will make a fine family home."

