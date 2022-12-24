Not sure how to keep everybody entertained on Boxing Day once the chaos of Christmas is abating? Well get yourself down to the river and race some ducks.

The Fishguard and District Boxing Day Duck Race is a firm favourite on the festive calendar as hundreds of little yellow ducks race down the River Gwaun.

This year’s race is raising money to help fund additional learning support at Ysgol Glannau Gwaun and Ysgol Bro Gwaun schools.

As well as helping support such an important cause, duck racers can also win big prizes.

The first duck past the post will take home £100, the second will win its owner £50 and the third £25.

The duck race takes part in Lower Town, Fishguard and can be watched from the car park near the bridge.

If you want to buy a duck, contact Fishguard Round Table via Facebook.

https://www.facebook.com/RoundTableFishguardDistrict The ducks cost £2 to buy and should be in the water by 12.30pm on Boxing Day.