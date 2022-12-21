COULD THIS BE ME IN 2023

Picture this… It’s 2023 and this is your year. Your year to say, ‘I do’.

It’s a cosy winters day, you’re getting ready in one of The Oldwalls Collection’s Rustic Retreat cottages, and you’re ensconced in the warmth of love, about to marry the one you love…

Your journey starts now

2022 was certainly the post-pandemic wedding boom everyone envisioned, and 2023 is set to be no different.

With more and more couples enquiring about whirlwind weddings, have you wondered; Could this be me in 2023?

Happy couple say I do at Fairyhill’s outdoor ceremony area (Image: Fairyhill)

Trends

Whirlwind weddings are making a comeback, with lots of engaged couples looking for late-availability dates within 2023.

According to Hitched Wedding Trends Report the top three venue characteristics being outdoor weddings, fusion & theatre (The food on your fork really does matter!) & Cocktail hours!

It just so happens that Fairyhill, Oldwalls, and Sant Ffraed House tick each of those three boxes…

When you get married at The Oldwalls Collection, you can enjoy a five-course wedding breakfast. (Image: Fairyhill)

Whirlwind weddings

As a leading luxury wedding brand, it is fair to say that the team at The Oldwalls Collection receive a lot of enquiries, meaning that their dates do book up quickly. However, for 2023, they’ve carefully created a bespoke package to suit the needs of anyone who wishes to get married at either Oldwalls Gower or Fairyhill within the next 12 months on select key dates.

Cocktail hour (Image: Fairyhill)

Here’s what you can expect from their ‘WOW’ wedding package:

Savings

It is no secret that weddings can quickly become very expensive, but when you book their WOW package, you’ll benefit from extensive savings without compromising on luxury.

What’s the catch? There isn’t one.

You may be limited to certain dates as their venues are extremely popular (can you blame people?!), but with savings of up to £10,000, it would be rude not to enquire…

Planning

Don’t worry about a thing! The team have made a few changes to their wedding coordinating and event management structure. Their experienced coordinators are working more closely than ever with the event management team that will deliver your day. In fact, they are now one team!

Lead by their fabulous Venue Managers; Hannah Jones at Fairyhill, Debbie Durham at Oldwalls Gower and Jo Purnell-Rees at Sant Ffraed House and their team of highly experienced wedding team managers Laura, Rachel and Greg, the team oversees the event managers and coordinators. Meaning that at least 3-6 months prior to your big day, your final wedding details will now be managed by the person who will be responsible for making the magic come to life on your special day.

They will take care of the final planning details with you, with the support of the coordination admin team.

Venue Manager, Hannah Jones (Image: Fairyhill)

It’s the little things

To save you searching for numerous suppliers, the team at The Oldwalls Collection can make some arrangements for you which are standard in their packages. When you book an Oldwalls Collection wedding, you can expect centrepieces, a DJ, a drinks package, a five-course wedding breakfast, plus your evening buffet for all guests to be included as standard.

They also include all of your linen, chairs and chair covers, and table name holders, as well as all crockery, cutlery, plates, and glassware. They even have a cake table and knife included… (They really have thought of everything!)

The detail

There is no hidden cost when it comes to booking your ‘WOW’ package; the only requirement is that the wedding date must be within 2023, and dates are subject to availability.

Wedding accommodation will be exclusively reserved for your wedding guests and is subject to the standard room rates. All rooms come with a lavish Welsh breakfast the next morning too! Yum!

Honeymoon suite at Fairyhill (Image: Fairyhill)

Could this be me in 2023?

With a selection of key dates available for 2023, why wait to make the ultimate commitment to the one you love? Bring your nearest and dearest back together again for a truly unforgettable wedding day.

Get in touch today to find out more about The Oldwalls Collection whirlwind ‘WOW’ wedding package, exclusive to 2023. To book your appointment, contact the team on 01792 391468 or email enquiries@oldwallscollection.com