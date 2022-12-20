A Carmarthenshire radio station has been praised by its local MP for half century of dedicated service.

Jonathan Edwards, MP for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr, tabled an Early Day Motion in Parliament this week to congratulate Radio Glangwili for 50 years of dedicated service.

The radio station began broadcasting on Christmas Day in 1972 to patients in Glangwili Hospital. It has always broadcast in both Welsh and English and has been a key part in the healthcare provided to patients in west Wales.

Mr Edwards also played tribute to the vision of the Urdd Gobaith Cymru members who set up the service.

He said: “I would like to thank all those involved in the station over the 50 years for their time and dedication.

"The station plays an important part in improving the healthcare experience of patients by providing information, reassurance, therapy and a distraction from boredom.

"The nightly station was most valuable during the Covid-19 pandemic, a time where visitors were restricted and patients looking for extra comfort.

"Radio Glangwili has gone from strength to strength, and I wish them the very best for the future.”