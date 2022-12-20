Pupils at Fishguard’s Ysgol Bro Gwaun didn’t disappoint with their annual Christmas musical this year as an array of young talent put on a stupendous performance of Little Shop of Horrors.

An ambitious musical with some big sings, iconic numbers and a need for puppetry - and an actor who never appears on stage to voice flesh eating plant Audrey 2 - this is not one for the faint hearted, but the YBG cast pulled it off with aplomb.

The main cast was supported by an enthusiastic chorus. (Image: Ysgol Bro Gwaun)

Special mention must be made of Cerys Evans, Carys Williams and Sami Semaani-Rodriguez, as the sassy chorus who held the whole show together in an array of dazzling costumes and with perfectly pitched harmonies and some great Motown style dance moves.

Also shining on stage was Grace Griffiths as Audrey. She sang with ease and fluency and her songs felt full of emotion, I felt I could have been watching a professional performer not a teenage schoolgirl.

Ifan Evans did a great job as hapless florist Seymour with comic timing, a good accent and some strong songs.

Grace Griffiths and Ifan Evans as Audrey and Seymour. (Image: Ysgol Bro Gwaun)

Special mention must be made of Ianto Evans’ dentist. This is a small role with huge songs and a baptism of fire in his opening number- Son be a Dentist.

I must admit I felt some trepidation as Ianto came on stage, how on earth would a Year 9 kid manage this song, immortalised by Steve Martin in the film?

The answer was brilliantly, with a stage presence and aplomb that matched the song. Ianto gave an equally great performance of It’s Just the Gas, as the dentist died on stage. He is definitely one to watch.

Mention must also be made of Archie Davies as Mr Mushnick whose dance moves were definitely eye catching and confident and who dealt well with a moustache mishap on the evening we were there.

Archie Davies as Mr Mushnik. (Image: Ysgol Bro Gwaun)

John Knott as the voice of the insatiable Audrey 2 did a great job. It must be quite a challenge to sing all your lyrics from backstage and have no clue how the audience is reacting, and to keep in character when you are voicing a giant plant. He did a fabulous job.

Put these talented performers alongside a live band, an enthusiastic chorus if younger pupils, a professional set and a remarkable Audrey 2 and you have all the ingredients for a fantastic show.

Well done Ysgol Bro Gwaun. Already looking forward to next year’s offering.