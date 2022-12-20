A man has appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates via a video link from Swansea Prison charged with harassing his mother, causing her what the Crown Prosecution has described as ‘severe mental harm’.

Simon Reason is accused of harassing his mother at her home in Goodwick, Fishguard, between November 1 and November 25, 2022.

He faces additional charges of causing criminal damage to one of her bedroom windows and a public order offence. Both are alleged to have been committed in November.

Reason denies all three charges.

On Tuesday, Crown Prosecutor Anne Griffiths requested that Reason be remanded in custody until his trial which will take place at Haverfordwest magistrates court on January 16.

“His mother rang the police on November 7 and the defendant, who was intoxicated at the time, could be heard screaming in the background,” she said.

“The police attended and dealt with the situation but, after they left, she again rang them to say that the defendant had thrown a plate. She was clearly concerned.”

It is further alleged by the Crown that on November 11 Reason broke a bedroom window at his mother’s property and that in the early hours of November 24 she heard him ‘banging and pushing’ at her front door.

“The complainant has said that she is scared of him when he’s unwell and fears for her safety,” said Ms Griffiths. “She’s unable to rationally understand and cope with it.”

MORE NEWS

Simon Reason had been remanded in custody after breaching the conditions which prevented him from entering Fishguard.

However his solicitor, Tom Lloyd, said that on the day in question, he was living in his van and had travelled to Fishguard to retrieve some of his valuables from his mother’s property.

“He had tried to make arrangements with the police to go to the address,” said Mr Lloyd.

“He made no contact with the complainant nor was there any intimidation directed towards her.”

After listening to evidence, magistrates granted Reason conditional bail pending his trial on January 16.

The conditions are that he resides at his address in High Street, Narberth; that he doesn’t enter either Goodwick or Fishguard and that he has no contact with his mother.