A Crown Court has heard how a woman ‘of an advanced age’ was left fearing for her life after an unknown man exposed his erect genitalia to her within the confines of her front doorway in Goodwick.

“I didn’t realise how much I’d been affected until I was told he’d been arrested,” the woman said in a victim statement read to Swansea Crown Court this afternoon (Tuesday).

"Whilst it was happening, I remember thinking I had to close my door. If I failed, I’d be raped and possibly killed.”

The exposure took place at the woman’s home in Precelly Crescent, Goodwick on the evening of April 9.

After hearing knocking, she opened the front door to find a man standing on her doorstep who she described as 'dishevelled'. This man was later identified as Shane Thomas.

She didn't know him, and he asked her for a drink of water.

When she returned with the water he pointed to his penis saying, "I've got to do something about this".

He then pulled down his jogging bottoms and exposed his erect penis to her and continued holding it with his right hand.

“I still find it hard to believe what happened to me,” said the woman.

“I’m not easily scared and always thought I was quite savvy but you don’t expect things like this to happen, and you don’t realise how it’s going to affect your life.

"I’m always worried now about my safety, as I think he’s the sort of person to hold a grudge, even though I don’t know him.”

Shane Thomas denied exposing himself, however following his trial last month, the jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict.

Today he returned to Swansea Crown Court for sentence.

“You visited that address and were scoping the place out to see if there was someone there you could expose yourself to,” commented Judge Catherine Richards.

“You found a woman in the house who was in her seventies, of an advanced age, and she was alone. So your actions were akin to pursuit.”

Shane Thomas, 25, was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

Half of this sentence will be served in custody while the remaining time will be spent on licence.

He was also subjected to a ten year notification requirement and a five year restraining order, which prevents him from contacting the victim and of being within 100 metres of her property.