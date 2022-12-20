Commuters are reminded that travel via trains will be affected by strike action this Christmas Eve.

Transport for Wales (TfW) has asked customers to plan their Christmas Eve journeys carefully and only travel by train if necessary with strike action set to bring rail services to an early end.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers (RMT) have confirmed that strike action will take place on 24-27 December, and this will significantly disrupt the rail network across the whole of Wales, England and Scotland.

Transport for Wales said: “TfW is not involved in the industrial action. However, the industrial action resulting from the dispute between the unions and Network Rail means TfW will be unable to operate rail services on Network Rail infrastructure.

"Other operators’ services will also be impacted by the industrial action.

“TfW is advising customers to only make essential journeys on Christmas Eve, and to aim to finish their journeys by midday as services will wind down in the afternoon ahead of the start of industrial action in the evening.

“TfW services will not be running on Christmas Day or Boxing Day, resuming on 27 December – services on some routes will start later than usual that day due to the strike action. Core Valley Lines services will also not be running on New Year’s Day.”