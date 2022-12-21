TWO PEMBROKESHIRE residents have been found guilty of keeping a vehicle without a licence.

Darren Boswell, 43, of Hillcroft, Johnston, was found guilty of keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence by Llanelli Magistrates Court on December 16.

He committed the offence on March 26 by keeping a vehicle at Hillcroft, Johnston, without a valid licence. The previous licence of the vehicle expired on August 30, 2021, and had an annual rate of duty of £275.

He was fined £60 and ordered to pay exercise back duty of £22.92 and £140 costs.

Peter Price, of Broadmoor, Kilgetty, was found guilty of keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence by Llanelli Magistrates Court on December 16.

He committed the offence on July 9 by keeping a vehicle at Hillcroft, Johnston, without a valid licence. The previous licence of the vehicle expired on February 27 and had an annual rate of duty of £370.

He was fined £220 and ordered to pay exercise back duty of £60 and £100 costs.