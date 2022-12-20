A PEMBROKESHIRE woman was fined for using a TV without a licence.

Tayleen Griffiths, 33, of Pennant Avenue, Saundersfoot, was found guilty of using a TV without a licence by Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates Court on December 13.

She committed the offence between May 9 and May 18 this year when she used a television receiver without a licence.

She was fined £220 and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £120 costs.