A PEMBROKESHIRE woman was fined for using a TV without a licence.
Tayleen Griffiths, 33, of Pennant Avenue, Saundersfoot, was found guilty of using a TV without a licence by Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates Court on December 13.
She committed the offence between May 9 and May 18 this year when she used a television receiver without a licence.
She was fined £220 and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £120 costs.
