Crime warnings are being issued throughout south Pembrokeshire after Neyland and Pembrock Dock were both targeted by opportunist criminals this week.

Yesterday evening (Tuesday, December 20,) police were called to a flat at Picton Road, Neyland following a burglary earlier in the day.

An appeal has now been made to anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage from the Coffee House area, the lane that leads down to Picton Road from Neyland Terrace or the area adjacent to the former Brunel Quay Hotel.

The former Brunel Quay Hotel, Neyland (Image: Western Telegraph)

“This is just a heads up that my friend’s flat was broken into down by the coffee house and we would be very much in people’s debt if anyone could lend a hand and pass on any information,” was a message posted on Facebook . “Please lock your doors at night, people.”

The previous night, Monday, December 19, three cars were damaged in the Bush Street area of Pembroke Dock.

The cars all belonged to members of the same family.

The incident occurred at around midnight and the damage is believed to have been caused by a male who remains unidentified.

Once again requests are being made to anyone with cctv footage, ring doorbells or dashcam footage to help with the identification of the person responsible.

Meanwhile Milford Haven and Neyland police have confirmed that extra patrols are being carried out this week to combat retail thefts and anti-social issues around Milford Haven town centre, the Havens Retail Park, Cedar Court, Milford Marina and Milford Docks.

Police officers are also engaging with locals and providing them with advice on fraud and property security.