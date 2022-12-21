A film based on the true story of Pembrokeshire identical twin sisters June and Jennifer Gibbons is to be screened at the Torch Theatre.

The Silent Twins follows the lives of the girls who grew up on the Furzy Park housing estate in Haverfordwest in the 70s and 80s.

They became known as "the silent twins" because of their refusal to communicate with anyone but each other.

This internationally co-produced biographical drama film follows the twins’ journey.

Their days at Haverfordwest County Secondary School were difficult and they were later institutionalized at Broadmoor Hospital following years of silence and teenage rebellion.

Directed by Agnieszka Smoczynska, The Silent Twins had its world premiere at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

A book was written about them by author Marjorie Wallace which became a bestseller in 1986.

Jennifer and June were diagnosed with selective mutism and were eventually incarcerated for the many crimes they committed together as teens and adults, including theft and arson.

The twins were from the only black family in Haverfordwest at the time and felt isolated from their community.

In turn, the pair rejected communication with everyone but each other, retreating into their own fantasy world of inspiration and adolescent desires.

The Silent Twins will be shown at the Torch Theatre from Friday December 30 to Thursday January 5 2023.

It is suitable for those 18 years old and over only.

Tickets are £7.50 | £6.50 concessions.

Tickets can be purchased from the Box Office Torch Theatre on 01646 695267 or torchtheatre.co.uk.