THE Welsh Government has urged people in Wales to take extra care and only call 999 for life-threatening or serious emergencies during the ambulance strikes.

Ambulance workers in the GMB union are striking today (December 21) and on December 28, which is set to seriously impact the services for those who may need medical help.

The Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust has said that it expects the number of emergency ambulances will be significantly affected on strike days.

Patients who are in need of the most urgent and immediate care – for example, those suffering from heart attacks and strokes or very seriously injured people – will still be prioritised and attended. but any less severe will be asked to make their own way to hospital if they are able to do so.

There is also expected to be a reduction in non-emergency patient transport – which helps people attend planned hospital appointments – and non-clinical call handlers in the ambulance services’ contact centres and some support services.

Anyone looking for medical help is asked to only call 999 if there is someone who is very seriously ill or injured or there is an immediate risk to life.

Yesterday, (December 20), Welsh Government health minister, Eluned Morgan, said: “There’s no doubt the two days of industrial action, following hard on the heels of action by nurses which have caused a delay in treatment for thousands of patients in Wales, are going to cause huge pressure on ambulance services. Ambulances will only be able to respond to the most urgent calls on strike days.

“Please don’t add extra pressure on services on these days and consider carefully what activities you take part in tomorrow and on the 28th.

“It’s important to call 999 if you are in immediate danger, but we must all consider very carefully how we use ambulance services on these days.

“It’s vital that all of us, as users of our NHS, do all we can to minimise pressure on our health service during the industrial action.”

People are advised that if it is not a life threatening situation, to use the NHS 111 Wales website for health advice which will direct them to the appropriate care provider, or to speak to or visit a pharmacist, GP or minor injuries unit.

The Welsh Government also issued some advice on how people can stay safe and therefore ease the pressure on the ambulance service:

Stocking up on prescription medications and over the counter remedies for common ailments to reduce the risk of falling ill on the strike days.

Ensure you have adequate first aid kit supplies in case you need to administer self-care for minor injuries at home.

Take extra care during the cold weather to avoid slips, trips, falls and accidents on the road.

Look out for others, especially those who are vulnerable.

The ambulance strikes – which are relating to pay for workers – follows a second day of strike action by nurses across the UK.