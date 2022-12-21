The children of Haverfordwest's Welsh language playgroup, Cylch Ti a Fi Hwlffordd, have enjoyed festive fun and fundraising this week.

On Monday December 19 they held a sponsored Santa Run to fundraise for the playgroup, which helps transition babies and children up to the age of four years old into Welsh language education through song, craft and play.

The children had lots of fun dressing up as Santa and posting presents down the chimneys.

Posting presents down the chimney was a great attraction. (Image: Cylch Ti a Fi Hwlffordd)

The group's voluntary leader, Sarah Murray, said: "Thank you to everyone who has supported Cylch Ti a Fi Hwlffordd. This is a voluntary, not for profit group, that relies on fundraising. The children have raised £700 so far and would like to say a huge 'diolch yn fawr' to everyone for the support."

A wonderful world of Christmas gifts. (Image: Cylch Ti a Fi Hwlffordd)

Cylch Ti a Fi Hwlffordd meets every Monday at 9.30am. The next session is in Monday January 16.

For more information, contact tiafihwlffordd@yahoo.com.