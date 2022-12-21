When it comes to the season of goodwill, Ysgol Harri Tudur - Henry Tudor School - in Pembroke Dock, has gone the extra mile this year in its efforts to support the families of learners who are most in need.

Staff and students have put together 40 hampers of food, toiletries and seasonal vegetables which are being delivered and distributed to families throughout this week.

This is but one of the school’s Christmas projects; they are also putting together hampers for the elderly members of the community in conjunction with St John’s Church, Pembroke Dock, who they have worked with for a number of years.

“With the support of staff who have been volunteering their time and the kind generosity from local businesses, we will hopefully be able to provide some Christmas cheer this week to some of our most in-need families,” commented Nick Makin, the school’s business manager.

“This is being done through the provision of hampers of food and toiletry items along with a bag of seasonal vegetables.”

Henry Tudor School is extending special thanks to the Ascona Foundation and Pembroke Packaging.

“This year’s project is something that we hope to expand even further enabling it to reach out to more of our families,” added Mr Makin.