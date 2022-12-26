THE Ministry of Defence (MOD) has confirmed the dates that they are planning to carry out firing exercises in January.

The MOD has stated that firing will take place at Castlemartin and Manorbier ranges on the following dates:

Castlemartin:

Day firing: January 9-13, 16-19, 24-27, 30-31, between 8am and 4.30pm.

Night firing: January 10, 12, 17, 19, 24, 26 and 31, between 6.30pm and 11.30pm.

Manorbier:

There will be no planned day or night firing at Manorbier in January.

The road from Bosherston to St Govan’s Chapel and the footpath from St Govan’s Head to Broadhaven will be closed for January 9-13 and 16-19.

The Stack Rocks Road and footpath from Stack Rocks to St Govans will be closed for January 9-13, 16-19, 24-27 and 30-31.

If there are amendments to the firing programme, the closures will be amended.

The Pembrokeshire Coast path that passes through Castlemartin will be open on non-firing days, but will be closed on firing days and anyone using the path must stick to the path marked by the white posts.

If any object is found in the range, beach or sea, do not touch it.

Unscheduled firing may take place without warning and the schedule may be changed due to unforeseen circumstances. To find out if there is firing taking place at Castlemartin, you can call 01646 662496 to find out.