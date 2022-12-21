The Big Draw and Creative Lives will be hosting an in-person creative session in at Grace Court House in Narberth on Friday December 23 from 10am -12pm.

The workshop is part of The Big Christmas Draw, a pilot project that brings families and people together this season through drawing and creativity. Together with Derwent Art and ArtGecko, The Big Draw has placed 100 sketchbooks with drawing materials in food banks in Pembrokeshire.

Artist Marion Cheung and Creative Lives director Gareth Coles will lead the session, offering families and individuals an opportunity to bring a little more creativity into Christmas this year. A hot meal will be provided.

Executive director of The Big Draw, Jane Barnes said: “This in-person workshop is a safe and warm creative space for all those looking to reconnect with drawing and creative activities, bringing people closer together and bringing health benefits.

"Working with food banks in Pembrokeshire , this is an opportunity to use the sketchbooks and art materials made available for people facing challenges at the moment.

"The Big Christmas Draw is about placing some distance between the monetary pressures this time of year can bring, and creating a moment to come together with loved ones.”

Robin Simpson, chief executive of Creative Lives, said: “Creative Lives is delighted to be working with the Big Draw on this important initiative - encouraging people to come together through creative activity at this time.

"We passionately believe that taking part in creative activities like drawing can help bring considerable benefits to everyone, from making new connections with friends and neighbours, to improving health and wellbeing. The Big Christmas Draw promises to be the start of something exciting.”

For more information about The Big Christmas Draw, visit thebigdraw.org/the-big-christmas-draw