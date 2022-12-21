Hundreds of homes in Ceredigion are still without running water for a fourth day after burst pipes affected the water supply to properties across the region.

It is estimated that around 4,500 homes have been affected since Saturday, and on Wednesday morning, around 900 households were still without water supply.

There are currently around 200 homes in Cardigan without water.

People have had to travel to fetch water at their nearest bottled water stations, which are currently available at Newcastle Emlyn, Llandysul, Cardigan and Llansteffan.

There are also bowser tanks available at these locations, and the public vneed to bring their own containers to draw water from these. This water will need to be boiled before drinking.

Since Friday, Welsh Water said it had distributed 50,000 bottles of water, but stocks were very low and they would have to prioritise remaining stocks to those customers that need it most.

The water company says it is delivering bottled water to our customers that have already registered a priority need as a serious medical requirement.

"We have made good progress overnight and as stated yesterday, we have managed to restore supplies to more than 1500 customers in west Wales," said a statement from Welsh Water.

"As things stand at the moment we have around 900 properties which are without water and are expecting this to fall further over the coming hours.

"Approximately 200 of these are in Cardigan where we our teams are working hard to restore supply.

"We reiterate that as the systems return to normal, there is the risk of air locks developing which could still cause some temporary supply interruptions. Our teams are already working their way around the system clearing these locks."

Welsh Water says it has replenished the bottled water stations at Llandysul and Newcastle Emlyn and Cardigan, and also have static water tanks at these locations.

"We are continuing to work through the day resolving any remaining issues and continue to use our fleet of water tankers to put water directly into the system," added a spokesperson for Welsh Water.

"Customers can also help by checking any taps not being used are turned off and if they do have a water supply then only use the water they need.

"Also for agricultural customers to check there aren’t any leaks on their external pipes. This will all help the system to refill.

"We would again like to apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused and thank them for their continued patience."