A PEMBROKESHIRE road will be closed to traffic for two weeks at the start of next year.

The unclassified road (U3036) Whitchurch to Solva will be closed for 14 days – or until work is completed – according to a public notice that Pembrokeshire County Council placed in the Western Telegraph on December 21.

The notice states that the road will be closed from Tuesday, January 10 and will remain closed to all traffic other than exempted vehicles for 14 days or until the ‘telecom and civil works’ are completed.

The specified area of road is:

U3036 Whitchurch to Solva road from the junction with the lane leading to Gwr y Coed, south to the junction near Tyr Brenin.

There will be an alternative route for traffic which is along Whitchurch Road, U340 Solva to Whitchurch road, U3035 road at Whitchurch, towards Middle Mill road and U3036 road.

Pedestrian access will be maintained for the duration of the closure.