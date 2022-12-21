A Haverfordwest man has been placed on the sex offender’s register after being convicted of placing his hands inside a young woman’s underwear while she was asleep.

In a victim impact statement read to Haverfordwest magistrates court this morning (Wednesday, December 21), the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, described how the actions of Christopher Harris, 59, are now affecting her life.

“The thought of that happening to me has disgusted me,” she said.

“And the thought if him doing this to me is causing me to feel anxious throughout the day. I lock myself away as I worry that someone could even think about doing this to me without my consent.”

The events took place on the night of November 27,2020 after Harris, of Bethany Row, Haverfordwest, engaged with the two victims as they enjoyed a night out together at a pub in Haverfordwest.

“They were known to the defendant socially, but not particularly well,” said Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan. “The two women had been out drinking on a social evening, and this was when the defendant began dancing inappropriately with them.”

Ms Vaughan went on to say that as he danced with the two women, he began touching them to their breasts, legs and bottom.

The women then went back to the defendant’s home.

“One of them went upstairs to go to bed, but she then came down to check on her friend who had had a lot to drink and had almost passed out,” continued Sian Vaughan.

“This was when she saw the defendant putting his hands down her pants.”

Christopher Harris pleaded guilty to two charges of sexual assault.

He was represented in court by solicitor Mr Michael Keller who said his client has no recollection of what happened on the night in question.

“He doesn’t dispute it and is disgusted by his actions,” said Mr Kelleher.

“This is a man of hitherto clean character who is not a sexual predator – he’s 59 years old, so if he was [a sexual predator], it would have come out sooner than this.”

After considering a comprehensive probation report, magistrates sentenced Harris to six months in custody suspended for 18 months.

He was placed on the sex offenders’ register and a five year restraining order was imposed, preventing him from contacting either of the victims.

He was ordered to pay a total of £3,000 compensation to the victims and must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £156 victim surcharge.