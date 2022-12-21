A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital yesterday afternoon, Tuesday December 20, after his machine and a car were in collision.
The incident took place in Merlins Bridge,, with Dyfed-Powys Police and the Wales Air Ambulance called to the scene.
A police spokesman said: "We were called to a collision involving a car and a motorcycle on Old Hakin Road, Haverfordwest, at around 1.20pm on Tuesday, 20 December.
"The motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital.
"The road remained open during the incident and officers left the scene at shortly before 4pm."
