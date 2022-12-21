After an absence from the iconic venue of Narberth's Queens Hall for nigh on 50 years, Whitland and District Male Choir made a triumphant return to its stage for a charity concert promoted by Narberth and Whitland Rotary.

The event raised raised the magnificent sum of £1,196 which will be divided equally between good causes supported by Rotary and the choir.

The evening was very much enjoyed by the appreciative audience, with both halves featuring two sets by the choir, interspersed by stellar performances by four talented Rotary young musicians from Pembrokeshire.

Soloists Jencyn Corp, Cats Wood and Owain Jenkins. (Image: Narberth and Whitland Rotary)

The first half opened with We’ll Keep a Welcome, with the choir under the enthusiastic direction of musical director Hefina Jones, and the melodic accompaniment of Owain Lewis.

To close the first half, the audience was treated to a spine-tingling rendition of Ol Man River by choir member and soloist Owain Jenkins.

Choir soloists Richard Lewis, Nigel Phillips and Huw Jones with David Thomas on guitar. (Image: Narberth and Whitland Rotary)

With the World Cup in Qatar about to start at the time of the concert, it was only fitting that the choir sang the Dafydd Iwan classic Yma O Hyd as their encore, with soloists Richard Lewis, Nigel Phillips and Huw Jones.

The new unofficial Welsh football anthem was then followed by Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau to round off an unforgettable evening.

Choir competere David Thomas (centre) with soloists Ianto Evand and Lefi Dafydd. (Image: Narberth and Whitland Rotary)

The young musicians who entertained were Jencyn Corp on the flute and Ianto Evans on the trombone, both accompanied by Seimon Morris; pianist Lefi Dafydd and Carys Wood on trumpet, who all wowed the audience with their accomplished playing.

The concert was jointly compered by Narberth and Whitland Rotary president Phil Thompson and choir member David Thomas.

At the end of the concert, president Phil thanked everyone who had contributed to the success of the evening, all the performers, the Queens Hall staff, fellow Rotarians and, of course, the paying public for supporting the event so generously.

The choir, the Queens Hall and Narberth and Whitland Rotary all agreed that they would love to make the concert an annual event.