Father Christmas will be celebrating the winter solstice in style tonight when he sets off on a grand tour of the Castle Ward.

Starting off from Haven Road, his sleigh, reindeers and team of naughty elves will carry him from Haven Road through Trafalgar Road, Slade Lane, St Martins' Park, Crow Hill, Redhill and then through various parts of the town centre.

Now in its penultimate night, the four-night grand tour has proved a huge success with countless children throughout the town having already had the chance to meet Santa.

The event has been organised by Haverfordwest Town Council with additional sponsorshiop from Ogi,Millforge and special thanks to TCW for the epic sleigh production this year and the added LED screen to the rear of the sleigh.

Pictures of the four-night extravganza will be published on the Western Telegraph website over the Christmas holiday.

So go on kids! Hit those streets and catch up with Santa!