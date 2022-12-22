OUR Western Telegraph Camera Club members have been out and about capturing the beauty of Pembrokeshire as usual!
This time of the year means there are a lot of icy and wintry scenes and the emergence of many robins to delight photographers both amateur and professional.
Here are just a few of our favourite recent pictures.
Double rainbow at Newgale. Picture: Richard Woolley (Image: Richard Woolley (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Robin. Picture: Marcus Carrozzo (Image: Marcus Carrozzo (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Bosherston Lily Ponds. Picture: Steve Howells (Image: Steve Howells (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
MORE NEWS:
Fox. Picture: Tony Rimmer (Image: Tony Rimmer (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Heron. Picture: Liam Woolley (Image: Liam Woolley (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Robin at Bosherston. Picture: Fran Harper-Green (Image: Fran Harper-Green (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Frosty tree. Picture: Tara Guy (Image: Tara Guy (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
If you would like your pictures featured in print and online, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here