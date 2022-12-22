OUR Western Telegraph Camera Club members have been out and about capturing the beauty of Pembrokeshire as usual!

This time of the year means there are a lot of icy and wintry scenes and the emergence of many robins to delight photographers both amateur and professional.

Here are just a few of our favourite recent pictures.

Western Telegraph: Double rainbow at Newgale. Picture: Richard WoolleyDouble rainbow at Newgale. Picture: Richard Woolley (Image: Richard Woolley (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Robin. Picture: Marcus CarrozzoRobin. Picture: Marcus Carrozzo (Image: Marcus Carrozzo (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Bosherston Lily Ponds. Picture: Steve HowellsBosherston Lily Ponds. Picture: Steve Howells (Image: Steve Howells (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Fox. Picture: Tony RimmerFox. Picture: Tony Rimmer (Image: Tony Rimmer (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Heron. Picture: Liam WoolleyHeron. Picture: Liam Woolley (Image: Liam Woolley (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Robin at Bosherston. Picture: Fran Harper-GreenRobin at Bosherston. Picture: Fran Harper-Green (Image: Fran Harper-Green (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Frosty tree. Picture: Tara GuyFrosty tree. Picture: Tara Guy (Image: Tara Guy (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like your pictures featured in print and online, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.