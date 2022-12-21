TWO Pembrokeshire drivers were caught driving without a test certificate.

Matthew Richard Phillips, 38, of Victoria Street, Pembroke Dock, was found guilty of driving without a valid test certificate by Llanelli Magistrates Court on December 12.

He committed the offence on May 23 when he was caught driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Pembroke Road without a valid test certificate in force for the vehicle.

He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

He received no separate penalty after being found guilty of his registration plates not being formatted correctly as the font of the letters and numbers did not conform to regulation and they were incorrectly spaced.

Amy Anne Edwards, 22, of Tudor Gardens, Merlin’s Bridge, Haverfordwest, admitted using a vehicle without a test certificate at Llanelli Magistrates Court on December 14.

She was caught on July 31 driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Honeyborough roundabout in Neyland when there was no test certificate in force for the vehicle.

She was fined £100 and ordered to pay £40 surcharge and £90 costs.