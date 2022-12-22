A PEMBROKESHIRE driver has been fined more than £100 for not wearing his seatbelt.
James Adams, 31, of Thornton Road, Steynton, Milford Haven, admitted driving without wearing a seatbelt at Llanelli Magistrates Court on December 14.
He was caught on July 18 behind the wheel of a Ford Fiesta Zetec on the A4076 Sunnycroft while not wearing a seatbelt.
He was fined £146 and ordered to pay £58 surcharge and £90 costs.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here