A PEMBROKESHIRE driver has been fined more than £100 for not wearing his seatbelt.

James Adams, 31, of Thornton Road, Steynton, Milford Haven, admitted driving without wearing a seatbelt at Llanelli Magistrates Court on December 14.

He was caught on July 18 behind the wheel of a Ford Fiesta Zetec on the A4076 Sunnycroft while not wearing a seatbelt.

He was fined £146 and ordered to pay £58 surcharge and £90 costs.