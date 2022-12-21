TWO Pembrokeshire residents have been fined for failing to give police information.

Jade Griffiths, 29, of Gwyther Street, Pembroke Dock, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Llanelli Magistrates Court on December 14.

She committed the offence on June 30 when she failed to provide Dyfed-Powys Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of an Audi Q3 which was believed to have been involved in an offence.

She was fined £660, given six points on her licence and ordered to pay £264 surcharge and £90 costs.

Brian Carl Squelch, 65, of Coronation Avenue, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Cardiff Magistrates Court on December 15.

He committed the offence on October 18 when he failed to provide South Wales Police with information relating to the identity of the driver of a Ford Fiesta which is believed to have been involved in an offence.

He was fined £660, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £264 surcharge and £90 costs.