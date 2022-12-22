Latest figures confirm that scarlet fever is once again on the rise with 36 new cases reported throughout Pembrokeshire.

The latest figures were released today (Thursday) by the UK Healthy Security Agency (UKHSA) and confirm that up to the week ending December 18, a total of 36 new cases have been confirmed in Pembrokeshire, with 35 in Carmarthenshire and four in Ceredigion.

As a result, there is also a greater risk of the invasive Group A streptococcus (iGAS) spreading. Although this is less common, close contacts of cases are at greater risk of developing the infection.

This is when the bacteria which causes scarlet fever gets into the bloodstream causing an illness called invasive group A strep (iGAS). This can be very serious, particularly in older, younger and more vulnerable groups.

“We know that this is concerning for parents, but I want to stress that while we are seeing an increase of cases in children, it still remains very uncommon”, said Dr Colin Brown, deputy director of UKHSA.

“There are lots of winter bugs circulating that can make your child feel unwell and most of these aren’t cause for alarm. However, make sure you talk to a health professional if your child is getting worse after a bout of scarlet fever, a sore throat or respiratory infection."

Peole are being urged to look out for signs such as a fever that won’t go down, dehydration, extreme tiredness and difficulty in breathing.

Scarlet fever mainly affects children aged two to eight years old, with most having built up an immunity to it by the age of 10. Most cases cause no complications, especially if the condition is properly treated with antibiotics.

The first signs include flu-like symptoms, including a high temperature, sore throat and swollen neck glands. Patients can also experience nausea, vomiting and a sore throat.

A rash appears 12 to 48 hours later which looks like small, raised bumps and starts on the chest and tummy, then spreads.

On white skin the rash looks pink or red however on brown or black skin it might be harder to see a change in colour, but you can still feel the rash and see the raised bumps.

The symptoms of iGAS include high fever, severe muscle aches, localised muscle tenderness, increasing pain, swelling and redness at site of wound and unexplained diarrhoea or vomiting.

It is recommended to call 999 or go to A&E if your child is having difficulty breathing, if there are pauses when your child breathes, if your child’s skin, tongue or lips are blue or if your child is floppy and will not wake up or stay awake.

Scarlet fever often increases during the winter; the last time significant numbers of cases were reported was in 2017 to 2018. Significant increases can occur every three to four years but social distancing measures implemented during the covid pandemic may have interrupted this cycle and may explain the current increase.