The Farmers' Union of Wales is once again gearing up for one of the biggest walking and running challenges, as it joins five nations who have teamed up to inspire rural communities to take to the countryside to help improve their mental health in January.

The challenge, #Run1000, is calling on people to sign up to be part of one of five teams – England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, and New Zealand.

The competition will take place from January 9-15 and will see each team try to complete 1,000 miles, with the nation that reaches the milestone first announced as the winner.

The idea is for individuals to sign up with a £20 sign-up fee and contribute as many miles as they can during that week in January, whether that be 1 or 100.

FUW president Glyn Roberts said: “As the DPJ Foundation is our charity, we want to help Wales win this race and of course also raise money for this tremendously important charity, beat the January blues and think about our own mental health.

"This is a great way to get your daily exercise and we encourage everyone in our rural communities to join this worthy cause.”

Wales team captain Emma Picton-Jones said: “I am delighted to be back for the third year as the captain of Team Wales. January can be a difficult time of year for many and the positive impact of physical movement on our mental health is something that Run1000 promotes.

“The changes of Run1000 being only a week this year mean the pressure is on, Team Wales won in year 1 and lost out to England last year but with the ability to now use any miles- cycling, walking, running etc means more people can get involved and contribute.

"With all funds raised going to the DPJ Foundation, you can raise awareness and money for others' mental health and support your own in the process!”

For details on how to get involved visit run1000.org/signing-up and sign-up to donate to the Wales team at justgiving.com/fundraising/team-wales2