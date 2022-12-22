A woman who called 999 to order a takeaway was making a plea for help.

Dyfed-Powys Police has released details of the call, which was made in the early hours of the morning.

Police incident handler Emma Bennett admitted she was ‘caught off guard’ by the request, but that her intuition told her not to dismiss the caller as a time waster.

It turned out the caller was a victim of a domestic assault and feared for her safety. She felt that disguising a call to 999 as ordering a takeaway was her only option.

Emma said: “When she asked for a pizza, I did think she might have been a prank caller, which is why I told her she was on the phone to police.

“But there was no giggling, no background noises, and she had an almost calm assertiveness that didn’t sound like your typical prank caller.

“As soon as she continued with the pizza narrative, I knew she needed assistance and I followed her lead.

“It turns out she was a very wise woman who thought on her feet.”

Emma continued the call, asking for details such as the woman’s name and address, to which short but vital information was relayed.

Giving her name, the woman quickly added “I need (a pizza) right now”, conveying the urgency of her situation.

Emma explained: “I knew for certain she was in genuine need of help when I ended the call. I assured her there was a pizza on the way, and she thanked me and started to cry.

“I felt concerned for her but was thankful that I responded the way that I did in the hope I’d kept her somewhat safe while we got assistance to her.

“It is extremely rare that these calls come in, and I must say it caught me off guard at the end of a long shift, but I am glad that I could get the victim the help she required urgently.”

MORE NEWS

Pembroke plumber sentenced for town centre police car chase

Officers were sent immediately to the woman’s address, and found out she’d been the victim of a domestic assault.

A man was subsquently arrested and charged.