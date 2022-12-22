A MANIPULATIVE sexual offender has been sent back to prison.

Adrian Thomas, 29, of Magdalene Street, Haverfordwest, appeared before Swansea Crown Court on December 21 where he was sent to prison for further breaches of a sexual harm prevention order.

Thomas had been made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order in 2017 after he was convicted of meeting a 16-year-old girl after sexually grooming her online. He received a 16-month prison sentence for the offence.

He appeared before the court today after admitting four counts of breaching the order. Mr Jones, prosecuting, told the court how police went to Thomas’ house on October 24 and he answered the door but wouldn’t let him in, stating he had tested positive for covid.

Mr Jones said: “They asked to see the test and could see it was clearly negative.” Thomas is said to have told officers he was confused and let them in.

They had a look at his mobile phone – which he had been in possession of since April and police were aware of this – and saw he had WhatsApp with messages only from the October.

When he was asked why there was no messages on WhatsApp between him and his mother prior to October, he told officers that they had fallen out – which was contradicted by the call log on his phone and his mother’s statement to police.

Officers also found that he had three social media accounts which were not under his name or a police approved name and that he had not made officers aware of his use of the social media accounts – which was part of his conditions under the order.

He had accounts on TikTok and Discord with the username ADECFC92 and on Twitch under ADEYYTG.

He had also been found to have been in contact with a 16-year-old girl on the device and had told her he was 21 and asked if she had ‘a boyfriend or girlfriend.’

When interviewed, he said he was confused about the username part of the order and didn’t think he had done anything wrong and then answered ‘no comment.’

Mr Griffiths, defending, told the court how his client had entered guilty pleas at the first opportunity at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court. He said how Thomas had asked for a pre-sentence report to be completed and that it was a ‘damning’ read.

His Honour Judge P H Thomas KC – who handed him a sentence previously for breaching the order - called Thomas a ‘manipulative’ and ‘undeterrable’ man and said that there was no chance of rehabilitation. He told him how he had lied to police and that he wasn’t a very good liar.

Judge Thomas said: “If you come before the court again, the next sentence will be higher. It is up to you if you want to spend the majority of the next two decades in prison or if you want to do something to sort this out.”

Thomas – who appeared via video link from Swansea Magistrates Court - was jailed for two years and the sexual harm prevention order remains in force until 2027.