Police are investigating a burglary at Belvedere Residential Home, Serpentine Road, Tenby.
Entry was gained to the property via a window and a handbag stolen at about 2am on Wednesday, November 30.
The bag is described as a small faux black leather handbag, with Michael Kors metal logo on the front and contained a number of personal items that are sentimental to the owner.
The suspect is descried as about 5'8" tall, of a stocky build and wearing black trousers, royal blue coat, bright yellow gloves and a black balaclava covering the face.
Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Quote reference: DP-20221130-035.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
