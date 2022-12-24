PEMBROKESHIRE’S long history means that there are many interesting figures across the centuries.

Here we take a look at the man from Saundersfoot who could have actually been the first person to fly.

The Wright brothers are widely associated as being the first people to take flight after designing their own airplane but there was a Pembrokeshire man who may have just got there first.

William Frost was born on May 28, 1848, in Saundersfoot to John and Rebecca Frost.

Not much is known about his early life, but he is believed to have lived in poverty and is listed on the European Patent Office as being a carpenter and builder. A 2011 article on the BBC states that he worked as a carpenter on the Heyn Castle Estate in Saundersfoot. The article also states that he was a religious man and became deacon of his local chapel and founded the Saundersfoot Male Voice Choir.

Patented diagram of the Frost Airship Glider

Around 1878, he began his ambition to invent a flying machine and constructed the patented Frost Airship Glider. He was seen by locals running around the fields with a piece of zinc over his head. It is said that the people of the town put this bizarre behaviour down to the fact he recently lost both his wife and daughter but it was most likely a way he was testing aerodynamics.

A Pembrokeshire Pioneer

The patent description – which was accepted and registered in London on October 25, 1894 - states that: “The flying machine is constructed with an upper and lower chamber of wire work covered with light waterproof material. Each chamber formed sharp at both ends with parallel sides. The upper large chamber to contain sufficient gas to lift the machine. In the centre of the upper chamber, a cylinder is fixed in which a horizontal fan is driven by means of a shaft and bevilled gearing worked from the lower chamber. When the machine has been risen to a sufficient height, then the fan is stopped and the upper chamber which has wings attached is tilted in an opposite direction which causes it soar upward and onward when it is again assisted if necessary by the fan. The steering is done by a rudder at both ends.”

A Pembrokeshire Pioneer by Roscoe Howells has an image on the front cover which shows the machine as a balloon powered hang glider with helicopter-style blades and states it was operated by foot pedals.

It is said that he built the airship from bamboo, canvas and wire and it was made in his workshop in St Brides. The gas used was hydrogen.

The first flight of the Wright Brothers' plane in 1903

The Frost Airship Glider flew for the first time on September 24, 1896, when it flew from Saundersfoot for 500 metres and then crashed into the bushes after the undercarriage was destroyed by a tree. That was the only time the contraption was flown but it was not officially recorded, and the remnants of the craft were destroyed the same night by a storm. But this came seven years before the Wright Brothers made their first flight in the Wright Flyer in 1903.

Two years after the flight, the patent lapsed as he was unable to pay the renewal fees.

William Frost died in 1935.