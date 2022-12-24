HERE are the death notices placed in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, December 21.

To place any family notices click here.

We also publish obituaries. Fill in this simple online form here.

Audrey Myfanwy Hilling (Saundersfoot)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Thursday, December 8, of Audrey Myfanwy Hilling, of Scandinavia Heights, Saundersfoot. She was 97. Predeceased by her daughter, Ceri, she will be sadly missed by her beloved husband of 72 years Duncan, daughter Katrina and her husband Graham, son Lyndon, daughter Miranda and her husband Andrew, grandson Matthew and his wife Phillippa, granddaughter Kate and her husband Edd, grandson Sam and his partner Aimi, grandson Jack and his partner Ira, grandson Wesley, granddaughter Scarlett and her partner Dan and great-grandchildren Lewis, Evelyn, Amber, Phoenix and Autumn.

The funeral was held on Thursday, December 22 at 2pm with a service at Carew Methodist Church, followed by interment at Bethesda churchyard. There was family flowers only. Donations in lieu may be sent, if desired, for Tenovus c/o E.C. Thomas and Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 and 21 Main Street, Pembroke, SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Dilys Cole (Lamphey)

The death occurred, peacefully, at Withybush Hospital on Sunday, December 11 of Dilys Cole aged 89 years of Lamphey, Pembroke. Dearly loved wife of the late Cyril. Much loved mother and mother-in-law to Wendy and Clive, Glenda and Kevin, Sandra and Keith. Cherished nanny to her seven grandchildren and great nanny to five great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will take place on Wednesday, January 4 at Ss Faith & Tyfei Church, Lamphey at 1pm prior to cremation at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 2.30pm.There will be family flowers only with donations, if so desired, for Sandy Bear Children's Bereavement Charity and The Paul Sartori Foundation c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680.

James Herbert ‘Bert’ Llewellin (Haverfordwest)

Peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Sunday, December 11 James Herbert “Bert” Llewellin of Kilbarth, Rudbaxton, Haverfordwest aged 89 years. Beloved husband of the late Jill, much loved father and father-in-law of Fay, Adrian and the late John and a loving grampi of Katie and Pete, Vince and Eva and a dear great grampi of Jacob, Zachary and Otis.

The funeral service will take place on Thursday, December 29 at 1:30pm at St. Michael's Church, Rudbaxton. Immediate family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, made payable to Wales Air Ambulance may be sent c/o Mr Adrian Thorne, Horseshoe Barn, Rudbaxton, Haverfordwest SA62 4DB. Further enquiries to F. G. Rees & Sons, Haverfordwest. Tel: 01437 764418.

Thomas Martin Rawlins (Pembroke)

The death occurred suddenly but peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Saturday, December 10, aged 78 years of Tom Rawlins of Bishop's Park, Pembroke. Well loved and respected as the former headmaster of St. Mary's School, he will be sadly missed by all his family, his friends, former pupils and their families.

The funeral will take place on Thursday, December 29 with Requiem Mass at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church at 11am followed by interment at Llanion Cemetery. Family flowers only but if desired, donations in lieu of Tom for CAFOD may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Martin John Gillane (Crundale)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Saturday, December 17 of Martin John Gillane, aged 84 years of Crundale. Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many.

The funeral will take place on Thursday, December 29 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 3.15pm. Strictly no flowers or donation by request. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180

John Seymour Allen-Mirehouse (Angle)

John Seymour Allen-Mirehouse of Angle died peacefully at home with his family on Tuesday, December 13, aged 78 years.

In accordance with his wishes, the funeral will be strictly private. No flowers please. A memorial service will be held in the New Year. All further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Fenton Jones (Fishguard)

Suddenly but peacefully at his home on Friday, December 16, Fenton of Hottipass Street, Fishguard. Beloved husband of Louisa, a loving brother and brother-in-law of Granville and Walter.

Private funeral service with family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Fishguard District Nurses' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Elizabeth Jane “Betty” Meadows (Milford Haven)

The death occurred peacefully at her home on Sunday, December 18 of Elizabeth Jane Meadows, aged 91 years of Robert Street, Milford Haven. Dearly loved wife of Bernard, Betty will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her devoted family and many friends.

The funeral will take place on Friday, December 30 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 10.45am. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180

Daphne Elizabeth Brace (Thomas Chapel)

The death occurred peacefully on Wednesday, December 14 at Park House Court, Tenby of Daphne Brace, aged 94 years of Thomas Chapel. Pre-deceased by her husband Michael, she is survived by her daughter Christina and son-in-law Steve, sons Mark and Julian and daughters-in-law Dina and Karon. Grandmother to Adam, Aled, Nia, Poppy, Hugh, Rosie, Lucy and William. Great-grandmother to Amelia, Lucy, James and Rhys.

The funeral service will take place on Thursday, December 29 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 2.30pm. There will be family flowers only, donations if desired can be made to Greenacres Animal Rescue c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Cyril George Maurice Hughes (Tenby)

Peacefully at Park House Court Nursing Home, Tenby on Wednesday, December 13 aged 88. Beloved husband of Sylvia, loving father of Richard and Susan and father-in-law to Penny, proud grandfather to Emily and Grace, great grandfather to Naomi and cherished brother to Hilary. Cyril was a past leader at Pembrokeshire County Council, past chairman at Tasker Milward Governing Body, past chairman of Perrot's Trust, past president of Haverfordwest Rotary Club and Merlin Motor Company.

Funeral service on Monday, January 9 at 1pm at St Martins Church, Haverfordwest followed by cremation at 2.30pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only but donations in lieu if desired to Paul Sartori Foundation c/o Hilary Hitchings, 66 New Road, Hook, Nr Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire. SA62 4LH All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors 01437 763821

Gwen Stubbs (Spittal)

Gwen passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 1, aged 93 years. Loving mother to Monica and adored granny to Kate and Laura.

Funeral service will take place on Thursday, January 5 at Guildford Crematorium 12noon. There will also be a memorial service in Spittal, date to be confirmed to celebrate her life. Family flowers only but donations if desired to Girlguiding c/o Rowland's Funeral Services, St. Peters Road, Petersfield, Hampshire. GU32 3HX Tel 01730 262711

Raymond William John Mathias (Uzmaston. Formerly Haverfordwest)

Ray passed away suddenly but peacefully at his home on Friday, December 9 aged 86 years. A much loved and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, he will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all his family and many friends.

The funeral was held on Wednesday December 21 with a service at 12noon at St. Ishmael Church, Uzmaston followed by interment at City Road Cemetery, Haverfordwest. Following the committal service, refreshments were available at The Haverfordwest Cricket Club, Haverfordwest. There were family flowers only. Donations, if desired, may be made payable to Greenacres Rescue and sent c/o Ellie Mathias, 110, Cardigan Road, Haverfordwest, SA61 2QS. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son (01437) 763821

Valerie June Daye (Begelly)

The death occurred, peacefully, at Withybush Hospital on Sunday, December 11 of Valerie June Daye, aged 85 years of Begelly and formerly of Cresselly. Devoted wife of the late Willie. Beloved sister of Margaret, Michael, Jane and the late Sheila. Dearly loved sister-in-law to Dewi, Jennifer, Tal and the late Mansel. Much loved aunt, great-aunt and great-great aunt.

The funeral has been arranged to take place on Friday, December 30 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 3.15pm. There will be family flowers only with donations, if so desired, for Ward 10, Withybush Hospital c/o E.C.Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680.

Vivien Janet Day (nee Puttuck. Haverfordwest)

The death occurred peacefully at her home with her family at her side on Saturday, December 10 of Vivien Janet Day, aged 81 years, of Ferry Way, Merlin's Bridge, Haverfordwest. A beloved wife of the late Arthur, a devoted mother to Mandy, Michelle and Rachel, mother-in-law to Jon and Jim, sister and sister-in-law to John and Liz, a loving grandmother to Tristan, Alex, Andrew, Tom, Josh, Amelia, Max and Rea and a much-loved great-grandmother, Vivian was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

The funeral service was held on Friday, December 23 at 12:15pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. There were family flowers only, donations in lieu for the Paul Sartori Foundation can be sent c/o Mrs. Mandy McGee, West Court, Dredgeman Hill, Haverfordwest, SA61 1XL. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Milford Haven. Tel: 01646 693180.

Giorgio "George" Bertos (Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred suddenly but peacefully at his home on Sunday, December 11 of George Bertos of Llanreath, Pembroke Dock. George was 77 and will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

The funeral will take place on Thursday, January 5 with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 12.15pm where friends please meet. All further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

William Frederick Llewellyn Elford (Narberth. Formerly Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Thursday, December 8 aged 80 years of William "Billy" Elford. Latterly of Brooklands Care Home, Saundersfoot, Billy was originally from Narberth and will also be very fondly remembered from his many years in Pembroke Dock.

The funeral was held on Thursday, December 22 with a service at St. Andrew's Church, Narberth at 1.30pm followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn Crematorium. There were family flowers only but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of Billy for The Alzheimer's Society may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.