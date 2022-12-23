OFFICERS investigating an allegation of assault have made an appeal for information.
The assault is alleged to have occurred on Wednesday, December 14 at around 3.30pm near Pembroke Comprehensive School, Pembroke Road.
Dyfed-Powys Police officers are asking anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101 quoting reference DP-20221214-200.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here