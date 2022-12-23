Milford Haven electrician Barry John has been ordered off the roads for twelve months after pleading guilty to two charges of drug driving.

John, 42, was stopped by police officers just before midnight on June 10 as he drove his black BMW 1 series along the A4076 at Steynton Road near Milford Haven.

Crown Prosecutor Anne Griffiths told Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week that when spoken to by the officers, John readily admitted taking cannabis the previous day.

He was taken to the police station to give further readings which confirmed that he had been driving with 59 mcg of the cocaine metabolite Bzg in his blood as well as 4.6mcg of Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol. The legal limit of both is 50 mcg and 2 mcg respectively.

John, of Skomer Drive, Milford Haven was represented in court by solicitor Michael Kelleher who said that shortly after being stopped, his client had sold his car with the result that he hasn’t driven for the last six months.

MORE NEWS

“But he realises now that driving that night was a big mistake,” said Mr Keller.

In addition to the 12 month driving disqualification, John was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.