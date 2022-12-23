A foodbank that has sent out 460 parcels on the run-up to Christmas has had a welcome £1,000 donation from Narberth and Whitland Rotary.

The organisation was able to make the presentation to Whitland Foodbank thanks in party to its recent Santa Run.

The recent 3k run in Whitland raised £750 after expenses, with the event supported by Davies Builders Merchants, Castell Howell, Patrick Jones and Revelation Signs plus local shops the Co-op, Gus the Newsagent and Tammy at the Bakers House in Whitland.

The Santas were in fine festive spirits for their frosty run. (Image: Powerpix Photography)

Narberth and Whitland Rotary president Phil Thompson and his executive committee decided to top that amount up to £1,000 to make a real difference in the Whitland and St Clears communities.

Foodbank manager Helen Ryan told president Phil, and members Nigel and Mary, that they will have sent out 460 parcels by the end of the week leading up to Christmas, thanks to a tremendous effort from volunteers.

“Families are struggling and we are reaching out to help more people as possible”, said Helen. “It's very emotional to hear the hardship that some people are suffering, the choices they are making are between heating and eating. This money will make a huge difference to our foodbank."

If you know anyone who needs help please contact the Whitland Foodbank at Whitland Town Hall, King Edward Street, Whitland SA340AA and telephone 01994 241694.

They are open every Tuesday but if you require emergency help, can be contacted on the above number.

The service also is available to people who have no access to transport, with local deliveries on Friday afternoons.

Foodbank manager Helen said she is extremely grateful to organisations such as Rotary to help them make a real difference in the community.

She also thanked everyone who turned out to support the first Whitland town centre Santa Run on a very treacherous icy morning, starting and finishing at the Whitland Bowling Club.

Narberth and Whitland Rotary members are hoping the event will be bi-annual, alternating with Narberth town.

Santa Run organiser Ken Morgan said that the Whitland Air Cadets - led by Squadron Leader Kris Butler and Sergeant May - helped in the morning setting up the tables outside the bowling club and then clearing away at the end of the run.

They also helped to marshall the runners at strategic points around the town and then presented the commemorative medals to all participants when they finished the 3Km run.

Narberth and Whitland Round Table also joined in the excitement for youngsters by providing the Santa sleigh from which Santa gave the children sweets, whilst the adults enjoyed a glass of mulled wine and a warm mince pie.

The cadets were also treated to a warm lunch kindly donated by the Whitland Bowling Club, courtesy of the chair, Cally Jones.